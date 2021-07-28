Apple partners with Australian educators to provide Swift development classes

Apple on Wednesday announced a new partnership with TAFE Queensland, one of Australia’s most popular training providers and the largest in the state of Queensland. Together, Apple and TAFE will offer development classes using the Swift programming language.

To encourage students to obtain programming skills, Apple will provide all the necessary resources for TAFE Queensland to offer training programs for iOS app development using Swift.

“Developing in Swift blends creativity and coding to problem-solve in a way no other language can, giving our students the fundamental skills to create the world’s next transformative apps, from ideation to design, development, and distribution through the App Store,” says Jackie French, director of Creative Arts and Digital Design at TAFE Queensland. “Demand from students and industry continues to grow, proving the need for a larger pipeline of graduates qualified to maximize today’s job opportunities and keep Queensland and Australia at the forefront of creativity and innovation.”

According to Apple, the program will officially launch in October 2021. The company reinforces that this is the only Queensland program made by Apple engineers and educators. Earlier this year, Apple teamed up with multiple universities to offer not only programming lessons, but also iPads to students.

More details about the program can be found on Apple’s website.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: