Apple confirms ongoing outage affecting App Store and iTunes Store

Right after Snapchat went down, it seems that some Apple services are also experiencing issues on Thursday night. Apple just confirmed that the App Store and iTunes Store are not available right now for some users, as shown on the System Status webpage on Apple’s website.

What caused the outage is unclear, but Apple says both the App Store and iTunes Store may be slow or even completely unavailable for some users. So far, the company has not acknowledged any issues with its other online services, such as iCloud, Apple Music, or Apple TV+.

According to Apple, the outage began around 3:29 PM PT.

App Store | iTunes Store – Outage Today, 3:29 PM – ongoing Some users are affected This service may be slow or unavailable.

As usual, we'll update this article once the company confirms that all issues have been fixed.

