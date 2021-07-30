Apple continues to dominate tablet industry as iPad sales boom, report says

A new report by IDC about Chromebook and tablet growth in the second quarter of 2021 showed that Apple continues to be the leader of the tablet segment and is shipping more iPads than the competition is shipping — even combined.

According to the report, Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads in Q2 with a market share of 31.9%, while Samsung rests in second place with 8 million tablets shipped and 19.6% of market share, and Amazon is in fourth place with 4.3 million tablets shipped and 10.7% of market share.

For Apple, it was a YoY growth of 3.5% as it shipped around 12.5 million iPads in Q2 of 2020. Even though the company shipped more iPads than last time, its market share was smaller as Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon saw their market share growing.

IDC says that although the tablet market had positive results during the quarter, the category is experiencing a slowdown from the boom in the preceding quarters.

“Opportunities in the education market are still ample (..). Online learning has gained rapid traction and has pushed forward the digital revolution in the learning space,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

For Q3 2021, Apple recently reported overall records as the iPad line grew 12% YoY with $7.37 billion of revenue.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had the following to say about Apple’s Q3 2021 performance:

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”

Although Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, the refresh of the base-model iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 by the end of 2020 combined with M1 iPad Pros appeared to be well-received.

