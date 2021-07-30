Friday’s best deals: Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Magic Keyboard $199, more

We’re heading into the weekend with all of today’s best deals, headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at $249 off. Plus, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is now $199 alongside Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones at $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air

Various retailers are currently offering the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB starting at $750. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at as much as $249 in savings to mark a new all-time low that’s $50 under our previous mention.

With back to school on the mind, now is the perfect time to lock in Apple’s latest MacBook Air and finally see what all of the fuss is about on its new M1 chip. The package is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You’re still getting the lightweight form-factor that many of us come to know and love, which is even more streamlined thanks to the lack of an integrated fan. A pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Pair your iPad Pro with Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $199

After seeing the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro go on sale earlier in the month, those savings are now being carried over to the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Best Buy is discounting Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $199. Down from $349, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before and 43% in savings.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There are also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones are $180

Woot currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $180 in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount we’ve seen while dropping within $20 of the all-time low.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa to round out the XM4s.

