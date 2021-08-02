PSA: Instagram is currently down for multiple users around the world [U: Fixed]

If you’re not able to use Instagram right now, it’s not just you. The social network is facing a widespread outage that has been affecting multiple users on Monday night. Based on reports from 9to5Mac readers and also Twitter, Instagram is currently down in different countries around the world.

Update (5:35 PM PT): The problem has now been fixed.

While the social network is partially working for some users, others haven’t been able to access any of the app’s features. In some cases, users have received a message telling them to “try again later” and that some app features have been limited.

However, despite what the error message says, the problem is not related to the user’s account. According to DownDetector, the ongoing outage began around 1:00 p.m. PT.

Right now, there’s not much you can do if Instagram isn’t working for you. We recommend that you wait a bit and try to access the app at another time. As usual, we’ll update this article once the issue is fixed.

Have you been affected by today’s Instagram outage? Let us know in the comments section below.

