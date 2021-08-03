Apple and AT&T team up with Delta to give pilots the new M1 iPad Pro with 5G

Following a big move to bring the iPhone 12 to almost 20,000 Delta flight attendants back in April, the airline is again partnering with Apple and AT&T to upgrade all of its pilot’s electronic flight bags with the new M1-powered iPad Pro and 5G.

The major iPhone 12 upgrade for Delta was part of its push to “lead the commercial airlines industry into the 5G era.” That effort continues with the airline upgrading “all pilot electronic flight bags (EFB) —one of a pilot’s tools for use in pre-flight management tasks and processes — to the new iPad Pro, powered by Apple’s M1 chip and 5G.”

The new M1 iPad Pro with 5G will include an AT&T global SIM to give pilots a “seamless device experience.”

AT&T shared more in a press release why iPad Pro is a great choice for pilots:

iPad Pro is extremely versatile in aviation, with its thin and light design, and bright, immersive display. The powerful new iPad Pro with 5G features the breakthrough Apple-designed M1 chip for a massive leap in performance, an all-new 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera, and advanced Liquid Retina display technologies with ultralow reflectivity for an unmatched viewing experience on the ground and in the air.

Delta’s move comes after Jet Blue announced it will also be moving to the M1 iPad Pro for its new pilots and upgrading older models over time. Notably, it sounds like Delta has decided to upgrade its entire fleet of pilot tablets in one big move.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: