Deals: iPhone 12 Pro/mini $129 off, Apple Smart Keyboard $115, AirPods from $100, more

All of the best deals for Tuesday have now arrived and are headlined by a pair of iPhone 12 Pro/mini discounts at up to $129 off. That’s alongside the first price cut of the year on Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad and AirPods from $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare deals at up to $129 off

Woot is now offering Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 Pro in certified refurbished condition, starting at $940. Available in all four styles, there’s as much as $119 in savings to be had depending on which storage capacity you opt for. These are matching our previous discounts and return to the best prices we’ve seen so far.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models, thanks to a squared-off form factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability, which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score the first discount of 2021 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard

Amazon is currently discounting the Apple Smart Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $115. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at the first discount of the year, with today’s offer saving you 28% and marking the lowest since the holiday season.

Arriving with a folio-style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version.

Apple’s latest AirPods on sale from $100

Woot offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $100 in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $159, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the lowest total of the year. You can also grab a new condition model for $119 at Amazon right now, as well.

As a 9to5 favorite, Apple’s AirPods have long been one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. Alongside Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and up to 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy access to Hey Siri features for easily calling up the voice assistant. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount.

