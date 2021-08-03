PSA: The Apple Online Store is currently down [U: New ‘Store’ tab]

For unknown reasons, the Apple Online Store is down right now. The ongoing outage began around 3:50 PM PT. Keep in mind that this may be related to a scheduled maintenance rather than the announcement of new products.

Update: The Apple Online Store is back and now Apple’s website features a dedicated “Store” tab.

Apple often takes its online store down to launch new products, as the company does hours before the pre-orders of a new iPhone or Apple Watch. While we don’t know why the Apple Online Store is down, it’s hard to imagine that Apple will introduce a new product today.

The company had already released the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID early today, as well as upgraded graphic cards to the Intel Mac Pro.

We can confirm that the Apple Store Online outage affects not only the US store, but other countries as well. As usual, we’ll update this article once the issue is fixed — or if Apple releases any new product after that.

