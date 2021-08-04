Apple now promoting its services with ‘exclusive offers’ for Apple Card users

Apple today began promoting its online services through “exclusive offers” to Apple Card users in the Unites States. Users have been noticing a new section in the Wallet app that offers special deals related to Apple’s own services for Apple credit card holders.

The first offer is currently being shown to Apple Card owners gives free access to Apple News+ for three months, plus unlimited coffee at Panera. Tapping the link redirects the user to a broken page, so it’s possible Apple is still working on final tweaks to roll out the offer to all users.

Enjoy Exclusive Offers This Month Access hundreds of publications with an offer from Apple News+ and unlimited coffee with an offer from Panera.

Apple already offers some exclusive offers to Apple Card users, but usually these offers are from other stores or services. Now it seems that the company is taking a more aggressive approach to promote Apple News+ and potentially other of its services as well. With Apple News+, users can read newspapers and magazine articles in the Apple app News with curated content and ad-free experience.

According to users on Twitter, the offer is being shown on devices running iOS 14 and iOS 15.

Looks like Apple is planning some sort of “Offers” feature for the Apple Card. I just saw a free News+ offer (sponsored by Panera Bread) in my Wallet app on iOS 15 on two devices. Link to sign up is broken and the message is now gone: https://t.co/zb8EVfTYBY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 5, 2021

Earlier this year, Apple announced new features for Apple Card, including a new option to share the credit card with family members and also combine credit limits from other accounts.

