Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 129 for macOS Big Sur and Monterey

Apple today is releasing another version of Safari Technology Preview for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey. This time, the update brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

With Safari Technology Preview 129, Apple is improving performance and bringing bug fixes for the Web Inspector, CSS, Scrolling, Rendering, WebAssembly, Web API, Platform Features, IndexedDB, Media, WebGL, and WebCrypto.

For those unfamiliar, Safari Technology Preview is an alternative version of Apple’s web browser focused on developers as it comes with beta features that are not yet available in the regular version of Safari.

As Apple has been testing Safari 15 in the macOS Monterey beta, some features from this version have also been added to Safari Technology Preview — including the controversial new design.

Safari Technology Preview 128 first launched in June, then Apple took off this version and released it again by the end of July.

Safari Technology Preview 129 can be installed on both macOS Monterey beta and also macOS Big Sur. This means that users running the latest macOS official release can experience the latest Safari changes without having to install beta versions of the operating system.

The update is available through the Software Update menu within the System Preferences app. If you do not have the Safari Technology Preview installed, it is available for free on the Apple Developer website. Check out its release notes here.

