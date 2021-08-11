Apple financing partnership with Affirm for iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales goes live in Canada

Apple has a number of new financing programs in the works to make shopping easier, and the first of those two efforts are now live. Qualifying Apple customers in Canada can now finance iPhone, iPad, and Mac purchases over 12 or 24 months with 0% APR.

The rollout starts in Canada today and is powered by Affirm, which recently went public. When customers purchase a device that qualifies, a new financing option is available at checkout that prompts shoppers to apply for Affirm financing.

Apple is also promoting the new program with a dedicated page where customers can apply for Affirm credit for future purchases through the Apple Store. While the initiative is based in Canada only for now, the page can be found at apple.com/ca/shop/browse/financing.

Qualified customers can finance a new iPhone purchase over 24 months without interest, and iPad and Mac purchases are financed over 12 months with zero interest. Mark Gurman, who first reported this month that the Apple/Affirm partnership was coming to Canada, shared that the program was going live today.

According to Gurman, Apple is also planning a more ambitious financing program for all purchases made using Apple Pay. This program would work with any Apple Pay payment method and not just Apple Card, the company’s Goldman-Sachs-backed credit card.

As for today’s Affirm partnership launch, it’s hard to imagine Apple not bringing a program like this to the United States in the future. Stay tuned.

