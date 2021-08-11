Apple releases macOS 11.5.2 with bug fixes

- Aug. 11th 2021 10:15 am PT

Following macOS 11.5.1 arriving at the end of July for all users with important security fixes, Apple has made macOS 11.5.2 available today with bug fixes and possibly more.

macOS 11.5.2 is available for all users and should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update soon if it isn’t already.

It’s not clear what the update includes yet beyond “bug fixes for your Mac.” We’ll update this post as we learn more.

For now, Apple lists macOS 11.5.2 on its security updates webpage as having “no published CVE entries.” We’ll see if that changes or if no security flaws were needed to be patched with the bug fixes in this update.

With macOS 11.5 and 11.5.1, Apple included a number of important security updates. The most recent included an IOMobileFrameBuffer flaw that Apple believes could have been actively exploited to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

