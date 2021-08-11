Apple releases new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas with latest tweaks

One day after releasing it to developers, Apple today is releasing the latest iOS 15 beta for public beta testers. Apple refers to this as iOS 15 public beta 5 and it includes a new Weather app icon, App Store tweaks, and more.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

The build number of the latest iOS 15 public beta is 19A5318f.

Apple warns about running the iOS 15 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

For all of the details on what’s new in the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas, check out our full roundup right here. Highlights include:

The Weather app has a new icon that adds depth, making it similar to the Maps icon in iOS 15

New onboarding screens for the Maps, Home, and Photos applications

New tappable message for “iPhone Findable After Power Off”

New indicator in the App Store for when you have a TestFlight beta version of an app installed

