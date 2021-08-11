Twitter rolling out design updates including new font, color changes, and more

- Aug. 11th 2021 10:49 am PT

0

Twitter has announced a handful of design updates today, all targeted at improving the Twitter experience in terms of accessibility. The changes include a new font, tweaks to interface colors, high contrast buttons, and more.

The biggest change here is a new font called Chirp, which the company says makes the Twitter experience “more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about.” Twitter adds that all Western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll, while non-Western languages remain unchanged.

Next up, Twitter says that it has updated its color pallet to be “high contrast and a lot less blue.” This change will also “draw attention to photos and videos you create and share.” The company says it will roll out other new colors soon.

Twitter adds that buttons are also now high contrast, including the follow button, to help important buttons stand out more.

Lastly:

We cleaned up a lot of visual clutter.

There are fewer gray backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read.

This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say!

These changes to the Twitter interface are rolling out starting today on iOS, Android, and the web. Are you seeing the new Twitter font on your devices? Let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.