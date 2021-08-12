Disney+ hits 116 million subscribers as company reports strong Q3 earnings

Disney on Thursday announced earnings results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter with numbers that beat Wall Street expectations. With revenue of $17.02 billion, the company revealed the astonishing number of 116 million subscribers to Disney+ alone.

As reported by CNBC, analysts expected the company to have about 114 million Disney+ subscribers in the last quarter. The streaming platform had already recorded 103.6 million users in Q2 2021. The company has a goal of reaching at least 230 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.

In addition to having classic content loved by people, Disney+ also has a strong catalog of new exclusive movies and series, which includes multiple Marvel TV shows like “Loki” and “WandaVision,” the Star Wars franchise, and the new production “High School Musical the Musical the Series,” which recently had its second season released exclusively on Disney+.

The platform was also chosen for the premiere of feature films like “Luca” and “Cruella,” not to mention the simultaneous premiere of “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Disney also registered 14.9 million ESPN+ subscribers and 42.8 million Hulu subscribers (both owned by Disney) in the last quarter.

Research earlier this year revealed that Disney+ had about 13% of the US streaming services market share, while Netflix was still number one with 31%. As for Apple TV+, the platform from the Cupertino-based company had just 3% market share in the US by the end of 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: