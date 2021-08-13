9to5Mac Happy Hour 342: iPhone 13 video features, Apple in the living room, more on iCloud Child Safety
This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Zac follow up on the iCloud Child Safety backlash and look forward to the iPhone 13 with new reports from Bloomberg about expected new video and photo features. Plus, a wacky way to reset AirPods in iOS 15 and the state of Apple’s presence in the home.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Apple SVP Craig Federighi responds to confusion over iOS 15 iCloud child safety policies in new interview
- Opinion: The Apple CSAM scanning controversy was entirely predictable
- Apple employees express concerns about new CSAM scanning
- Apple releases latest macOS Monterey public beta
- Foxconn hints at iPhone 13 component shortages; new camera assembly process
- iOS 15 to link AirPods with your Apple ID as part of Find My Network
- Misusing CSAM scanning in US prevented by Fourth Amendment, argues Corellium
- Report: iPhone 13 Pro models to add Portrait video mode, ProRes recording, other camera improvements
