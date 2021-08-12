Apple releases latest macOS Monterey public beta [U]

Following a day after the macOS Monterey beta 5 for developers, the latest release has been made available to public beta testers. Unfortunately, the anticipated Universal Control feature still isn’t available to try out.

Update 10:52 am PT: Apple has also made the HomePod 15 beta 5 available today.

With macOS Monterey beta 4, Apple said in the release notes that Universal Control had been enabled before the mention was quickly pulled. macOS Monterey beta 5 (technically public beta 4) is now available and the Universal Control still hasn’t been enabled.

The latest macOS Monterey beta is showing up now via OTA for public testers already enrolled. You can also download it for free from Apple’s beta website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

In the third beta, Apple made some notable changes to the default Safari experience, and in the fourth beta, it enabled Live Text on Intel Macs along with a Universal Control fakeout.

macOS Monterey beta 5

With the first four Monterey betas, the anticipated Universal Control feature hasn’t been available. And after a false start with beta four, beta 5 still doesn’t turn it on for testing.

As always, it’s a bad idea to install betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if at all possible.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: