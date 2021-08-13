Reddit rolling out new video feed on iOS that is very TikTok-like

Reddit announced on Friday a new video feed for its mobile app that should make it easier to watch the social network’s content in just one place. If the interface looks familiar to you, that’s because it is undeniably inspired by TikTok.

The video feed can be accessed through a new button located right next to the search bar. Once the user taps it, the app shows full-screen videos in a vertically scrollable list. In addition to playback controls, the interface also features upvoting and downvoting buttons, as well as comments, sharing, and awardings.

Interestingly, as noted by The Verge, the new video feed shows not only content from the subreddits you follow, but also suggested videos from other channels. However, Reddit declined to detail how the algorithm chooses which videos are shown to each user.

What’s not clear is how Reddit pulls video content from subreddits you don’t follow. […] When asked by The Verge how it recommends content, and if the video feature had an official title, Reddit also declined to comment.

With TikTok becoming increasingly popular, other social networks have been investing more in videos. Instagram and Snapchat have already revamped their apps’ interface to make videos more prominent in an attempt to compete with TikTok. Now it seems that Reddit is following the same path.

Reddit users will get access to the new video feed starting today on iOS. It is unclear when the new feature will become available to Android users.

