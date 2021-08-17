Tweetbot 6.2 updated with new Timeline Widgets, support for multiple windows on iPad, more

Tweetbot launched version 6.2 of its Twitter client with some major improvements and new features, such as Timeline Widgets support.

With this update, Tweetbot got even more useful. With Timeline Widgets, users can view highlights from their timeline with a widget on the Home Screen of their iPhones and iPads. The app is also bringing support for multiple windows on the iPad.

With iPadOS 15, which will make it easier for users to use Split Screen, Split View, and Slide Over, this feature will really come in handy.

Apart from that, Tweetbot is adding Shortcuts support, handoff, and some other tweaks as more app icons and various bug fixes.

In 2021, Tweetbot received two other major updates. In January, the developers relaunched the app, now subscription-based, and included support for the latest version of the Twitter API.

Then, in April, Tweetbot for iOS brought a redesigned video play with picture-in-picture support, a new set of custom icons, a high-contrast Light theme, and a new dark theme.

For $0.99 per month or $5.99 annually, Tweetbot is a powerful client for Twitter if you want tweaks that aren’t available in the main app. On the other side, over the past few months, the company has been working really hard to give its users more functions as Twitter Spaces, Twitter Blue, Ticketed Spaces, paid newsletters, and more.

