Apple releases latest iOS 15 public beta with Safari changes and more

24 hours after releasing it to developers, Apple is today releasing the latest iOS 15 beta for public beta testers. Apple refers to this as iOS 15 public beta 6, and the audit includes continued changes to the controversial Safari design and more.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple warns about running the iOS 15 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

The latest iOS 15 beta includes continued changes to the controversial Safari redesign, reversing some of the changes made to the iPhone version of Safari. Apple explains:

The bottom tab bar has been redesigned to appear below page content. An option to show the address bar at the top is also available.

The new iOS 15 beta also disables the SharePlay feature, with Apple saying the feature has been delayed and won’t be available until a future update to iOS 15 this fall.

The build number of the latest iOS 15 public beta is 19A5325f.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: