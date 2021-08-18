BMW surveys Apple fans on Apple Watch app ahead of all-electric i4 launch

BMW is working on launching an all-new Apple Watch app to view vehicle information, lock/unlock doors, control climate, view cameras, and more. Ahead of the release, BMW is asking Apple Watch users for feedback like what features they want to see and which ones are most important.

Seen by 9to5Mac, BMW is currently running the short survey for Apple Watch users that comes ahead of the fall 2021 launch of the all-electric BMW i4 in Europe and 2022 US debut.

Thank you for taking the time to complete our short survey about the upcoming My BMW Apple Watch App. Your feedback is extremely valuable to us as it helps us in designing the My BMW Apple Watch App according to your personal needs and preferences.

While the new BMW Apple Watch app will work with more than just the new electric i4, BMW features the upcoming vehicle in an image on the survey.

BMW asks owners if they have a cellular Apple Watch or not, how often they use Apple Watch apps, to complete ranking 9 potential BMW Apple Watch app features, for any additional feedback or requests, if they’d like to see an Apple Watch complication, and more.

BMW also asks if owners have an electric, plug-in hybrid, or combustion BMW. You can check out the survey here.

Notably, BMW has been on the leading edge over the years when it comes to partnering with Apple on features like CarPlay and Car Key.

