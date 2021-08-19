Apple Podcasts affiliate program launches special offer for 100% bounty to boost paid subscriptions

Apple launched Podcast Subscriptions earlier this year as a way for podcasters to offer listeners perks with a monthly subscription. As part of the effort to get the latest Apple Service off the ground, Apple also runs an affiliate program that encourages podcasters to market their premium shows.

It generally works like this: share an affiliate link to an Apple Podcast Subscription, and Apple will pay you 50% of the first month’s subscription cost if someone clicks the link and becomes a paid subscriber. Apple first announced this initiative back in May around the launch of Apple Podcast Subscriptions.

As part of the launch, Apple will now boost the rate of its bounty from 50% to 100% from now through the end of November:

We are offering affiliates heightened commissions while linking to Apple Podcasts now through the end of November! You will earn 2x the normal rate at 100% on memberships as a one-time bounty payment for each subscription you drive. This means if the podcast’s price is $10 USD, you will earn $10 USD as well, equivalent to the full value of the subscription for that signup.

9to5Mac readers familiar with our weekly 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast (co-hosted by Benjamin Mayo and myself) can find our ad-free, higher quality version of each episode for $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

