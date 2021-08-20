Comment: SharePlay won’t be available when iOS 15 releases, but there’s plenty to be excited about

You probably heard that iOS 15 will need a bit longer to bring some key features announced during the WWDC21 keynote. But still, when it launches next month, there’s plenty to be excited about. Head below for our look at what’s still to come.

For those already running the beta of iOS 15, it might seem that most features have been taken away, as SharePlay, ID Cards, App Privacy Report, Custom Email Domain, detailed 3D navigation in CarPlay, Legacy Contacts, and probably Universal Control (for macOS/iPadOS integration) won’t be available with the official launch of the upcoming operating system.

Even though, iOS 15 plans to be a great improvement for users overall. Let’s start with two main features: Focus and the ability to find your iPhone even when turned off.

As I wrote a few weeks ago, Focus is the most important feature in iOS 15 – and I still believe in this statement. This function still amazes as it has significantly improved my experience with my iPhone and other Apple devices I own. Back then, I wrote:

At first, it started with it as a curiosity. I set the “Personal” focus mode, and I thought it was amazing having some free time apart from Twitter and all email notifications. Then, I thought it would be a great idea to personalize the “Fitness” focus mode because I hate getting interrupted while working out. This was when I realized that I made the right decision installing the beta profiles on all of my Apple devices this year. And I’m not the only one who believes the Focus function is the best iOS 15 feature, as 30% of our readers agree with me.

Currently, I use six different focus modes, including “Do Not Disturb,” “Personal,” Work,” “Sleep,” “Fitness,” and “Street,” when I don’t want to be interrupted while away from home. With beta over beta, the Focus function in iOS 15 is learning with my habits and already turning on one focus mode after another. It’s just great.

The second feature that is going to be really appreciated by iOS 15 users is the ability to track your iPhone even when it’s turned off. Unfortunately, I already needed to use this function when I got my iPhone 12 robbed last month. Even a week after it was erased, I was able to find where it was.

Although I’ll never tell you to go track in-person a robbed device, I think this feature is more than welcome when the battery of your iPhone dies and you need to find it. Don’t forget that this feature needs an iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and, probably, the upcoming iPhone 13 as it needs the U1 chip.

Even more things to be excited about iOS 15

Even without SharePlay, FaceTime and iMessage received some big improvements: Spatial Audio support, new Memoji, a grid view for videos, portrait mode for videos in FaceTime calls, and the ability to isolate your voice when on a call. All of these works really well.

The new Weather app also looks gorgeous and some users around the globe will enjoy an immersive Apple Maps experience in various cities. For the Apple Music fans, iOS 15 brings for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max a new “Spatialize Stereo” feature, which uses head-tracking for an immersive sound experience.

And one more thing: although the new Safari brought a lot of controversies, Apple finally nailed its design on iOS 15 beta 6, so users will be able to choose whether they want to stick with the original style or try something different.

Wrap up

Even without SharePlay, and some US exclusive features that will be released in a few months after iOS 15 launches, this new operating system is going to be a great boost for iPhone users.

Are you excited about iOS 15? What’s the feature you’re looking forward to the most to use? Tell us in the comment section below.

