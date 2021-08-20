Latest Today at Apple tutorial shares how to capture powerful portraits on iPhone [Video]

Apple’s new weekly installment of its online Today at Apple session highlights how to “Direct, Shoot, and Edit Powerful Portraits on iPhone with Mark Clennon.” Check out the full 5-minute video tutorial below.

In its new online Today at Apple series that debuts new content each week, Apple’s Creative Pro Jahmyra connects with NYC photographer Mark Clennon on getting impressive results with portraits on iPhone 11 or later.

The new Today at Apple session walks through giving energy to get energy, getting coverage and getting creative, and cropping for impact.

Check out the 5-minute walkthrough as well as previous Today at Apple video tutorials below:

Previous sessions:

Along with iPhone, this lesson makes use of the Clips app and a few different techniques to create magical results.

The 10-minute video explores using different iPhone camera lenses, time-lapse, different locations, and perspectives, with three key steps:

Make a simple loop

Match your movement

Add something unexpected

Check out the fun new Today at Apple tutorial below and if you don’t have it already, the Clips app is available for free on the App Store.

