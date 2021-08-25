Deals: Apple 24-inch M1 iMac now $175 off, DJI OM 4 iPhone Gimbal $129, mophie flash sale, more

We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and a series of notable deals have followed, delivering $175 in savings on the new 24-inch M1 iMac. That’s alongside DJI’s OM 4 iPhone Gimbal at $129 and this mophie 25% off sitewide flash sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple M1 iMac deals take up to $175 off

B&H is now discounting Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, headlined by the 8-core 16GB/256GB model at $1,554. You can also save up to $175 on higher-end configurations, as well as entry-level models starting at $1,224. Marking new all-time lows across the board, these up to $175 discounts arrive to make getting in on the Apple Silicon action more affordable than ever.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

DJI OM 4 iPhone Gimbal drops to $129

Amazon now offers the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $129. While you’d typically pay $149, today’s discount marks only the third notable price cut to date while matching our previous mention for the second-best offer of all time. Delivering all of the stabilization chops that the brand’s lineup of gimbals is known for, DJI OM 4 takes more of a smartphone approach to help make shaky videos shot on an iPhone or Android handset a thing of the past.

A redesigned magnetic phone mount takes center stage for locking your gear into place, and there are also some other notable features built-in to take your videography to the next level, like DynamicZoom and ActiveTrack 3.0.

mophie 2-day sitewide flash has 25% off MagSafe gear + more

For the next two days, Zagg is giving you a chance to score some of those last-minute back-to-school accessories or work-from-home upgrades with a sitewide flash sale. Taking 25% off its entire collection of mophie chargers, iPad keyboards, and other accessories, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices of the year alongside all-time lows on everything.

Headlining the sale today is mophie’s lineup of Snap+ MagSafe charging accessories, and of those, the Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank at $37 is certainly a highlight. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date from its usual $50 going rate. Having just launched earlier this spring, mophie’s Snap+ lineup delivers MagSafe charging accessories, like its Juice Pack Mini power bank. Magnetically snapping right onto the back of your iPhone 12, it delivers the same 5W of power you’ll find on Apple’s own battery pack that was just released. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: