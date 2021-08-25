WhatsApp working on iMessage-like reactions; Zoom details new features for iPad

WhatsApp has been working on several new features for its app, and now it appears the next big function will be the ability to react to messages, as users already can with Instagram, Twitter, and iMessage.

As reported by always reliable WABetainfo, WhatsApp just started working on this feature as it’s still not available for beta testers.

For now, everything the website was able to discover is a message when someone reacts to one of your messages and your app is not updated. It reads:

“You received a reaction. Update your version of WhatsApp to see reactions.”

In the coming weeks, it’s likely that we’ll be able to discover more about this function, whether it will be similar to what Instagram’s doing that you can double-tap to like or long-press to select a different emoji.

So if you use WhatsApp and don’t know how the end a conversation properly, a good-old double tap will fix this problem soon.

Not only that, over the past few days, WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support 2.0, which will bring an iPad app and let users connect to the app even without an internet connection with their phones or with it off.

The company also launched its public beta test for WhatsApp for Desktop. As for now, the latest update brings a redesigned voice message experience, in which you can see the waveforms as you speak and then listen to the message before sending it.

Zoom announces new features for iPad

In a blog post today, Zoom announced some great improvements for its app with a new Focus mode so meeting participants will only be able to see themselves, the host/co-hosts, and the content they are sharing.

There’s also a new option to transfer a meeting from mobile to desktop and limit screen sharing for meetings with external participants.

Specifically for the iPad, Zoom is adding automatic reactions, so when someone raises the hand, the app will recognize the gesture and use a corresponding meeting reaction. Currently, this feature only supports the Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reactions.

What do you think about these features regarding WhatsApp and Zoom? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

