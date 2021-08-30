‘Weather on the Way’ updated with iPad app, Siri Shortcuts support, rain probability, and more

Originally launched in 2020, Weather on the Way is a great app for tracking weather as you’re planning a trip. Today, it’s adding a key feature that’ll make traveling even easier: Siri Shortcuts support.

This new feature makes it very easy to get valuable weather information hands-free while driving the car. You can also create your custom road trip shortcut that includes weather on the way. This version (1.4) also includes iPad support for the first time. The iPad version is helpful for planning out a trip so you can build your route and plan your wardrobe accordingly based on where you plan to stop and what the weather will be once you arrive.

If you haven’t tried the app out yet, it can make all the difference in the world in deciding when to leave for a business trip, a trip to the beach, etc. By letting you see the weather along your route, you can decide to take another route, leave at a different time, etc.

This new update to Weather on the Way also brings a host of other improvements, like showing the probability of rain on the map on your route, an improved timeline, and small bug fixes.

