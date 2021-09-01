Facebook adds pop culture Fantasy Games to its iPhone app

Facebook announced today it’s rolling out Facebook Fantasy Games in the US and Canada on its app for iOS and Android. According to the company, they’re “free, simple prediction games that help fans enjoy sports, TV shows, and pop culture content together.”

Different from Facebook’s attempt to introduce a gaming platform on the App Store, this time, these are simple games that “bring the social fun of traditional fantasy sports to simpler formats that are easy to play for people new to prediction games.”

In June, Apple rejected an attempt from a Facebook Gaming platform since it offered a complete gaming platform with a dedicated social network and the ability to live stream gameplay.

According to a New York Times report, the Facebook platform also offered its own games inside the app, which would be the main cause for Apple not approving the app.

This time, it looks like these Fantasy Games are harmless for Apple’s App Store guidelines. These are the games available for US and Canada users:

Pick & Play Sports: Fans will get points for correctly predicting the winner of a big game, the points scored by a top player or specific events that unfold during a match. Players can earn bonus points for building a streak of correct predictions over a series of days;

Fans will get points for correctly predicting the winner of a big game, the points scored by a top player or specific events that unfold during a match. Players can earn bonus points for building a streak of correct predictions over a series of days; Fanasy Survivor: Each week, fans will select a set of Castaways to be on their Fantasy Survivor team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode;

Each week, fans will select a set of Castaways to be on their Fantasy Survivor team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode; MLB Home Run Picks: For each day during the MLB Postseason, fans can pick the teams that they think will hit the most home runs during that day’s action. Fans will then earn points based on correct predictions and whether their team hits home runs or grand slams;

For each day during the MLB Postseason, fans can pick the teams that they think will hit the most home runs during that day’s action. Fans will then earn points based on correct predictions and whether their team hits home runs or grand slams; Fantasy: “The Bachelorette”: Each week, fans will select a group from the men vying for Michelle Young’s heart to be on their Fantasy: “The Bachelorette” team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode;

Each week, fans will select a group from the men vying for Michelle Young’s heart to be on their Fantasy: “The Bachelorette” team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode; LaLiga Winning Streak: For each slate of games during the LaLiga Santander season, fans will predict a single team that will win on that day. Fans will try to build the longest streak possible of correct predictions, but they can’t pick the same team twice during a streak.

People on iOS and Android can discover Fantasy Games from the bookmark menu and in News Feed through notifications.

