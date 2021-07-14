Netflix working on its own gaming platform — which may never be available on the App Store

As companies have been investing in new solutions for game subscription services, it seems that Netflix will soon join this club. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the giant behind the most popular movies and TV shows streaming service is now working on its own gaming platform. However, the availability on Apple’s platforms seems unlikely.

This was first rumored in May, but today’s Bloomberg report corroborates that a Netflix gaming service is indeed on the way.

According to the report, Netflix is taking the next step to expand its operations with gaming content. The company recently hired Mike Verdu to lead the gaming project. Verdu is a game designer who has worked for major game companies, including Zynga and Electronic Arts. He joined Facebook in 2019 as the head of AR/VR content for Oculus headsets.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Netflix will build its own console to offer games since the company is fundamentally based on online services. As for games, Netflix could have its own catalog with exclusive games — similar to Apple Arcade — or offer current, popular console games, similar to what Microsoft xCloud does.

In either case, it seems unlikely that this service will become available in Apple’s App Store. Apple strictly prohibits App Store apps from acting as an alternative store for apps and games. This led the company to reject Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and other similar platforms when they tried to enter the App Store.

Facebook also tried to launch its gaming service on iOS, but Apple unsurprisingly rejected it as well. Right now, the only way to use third-party gaming services on iOS is through web apps, which is far from being the best experience for users.

If Netflix tries to force its gaming platform into its main iOS app, we might end up seeing another “Epic v. Apple” fight in the future. Would Apple ban Netflix from the App Store for offering its own games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

