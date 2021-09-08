HBO Max coming to Europe in October, more countries to be added next year

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max was officially launched in the US in May 2020, and it has already been made available in Latin America and the Caribbean. Now the company is getting ready to launch the platform in Europe with support for six new countries coming in October and more coming in 2022.

The news was confirmed by HBO to Variety, which reported on Wednesday the list of the next countries to get HBO Max. The streaming service is coming to Europe on October 26, 2021 in these following countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra.

For 2022, WarnerMedia already plans to bring HBO Max to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Pricing and subscription plans will be revealed at a later date before the official launch.

As in other regions, HBO Max in Europe will feature not only original content from HBO, but also from Warner Bros., DC, and Cartoon Network. Non-listed countries in Europe and Asia can also have access to “Max Originals” content through distribution agreements with local partners, as explained by Variety.

The SVOD — which will include content spanning Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals — will hold a virtual launch event next month where more details will be shared around the product and content offering, as well as its various price points.

Back in June, HBO Max was introduced in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. WarnerMedia also expects to bring its platform to Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and more territories in Asia next year.

HBO Max subscribers have access to popular movies and TV shows, including “Friends,” “Euphoria,” “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Watchmen.”

