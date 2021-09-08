Stacktrace Podcast 152: “Ultra Retina Smoothness”

After a few brief discussions about distributed systems and preparing code bases for Apple’s new operating systems, John and Rambo place their bets as to what Apple might announce during their upcoming “California Streaming” event. Will we see the iPhone 13, an Apple Watch Series 7, or perhaps something brand new?

Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your iPhone or other device with a 28 day price lock and get an extra 10%* cash back with code 9TO5MAC (*$30 cap).

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/XBbjXojbkv_StacktraceEp152.mp3
Download MP3

Poker scorecard

Play along with this episode’s poker game by filling in the score card and sharing it on Twitter.

