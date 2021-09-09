Deals: Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now $99 off, Apple Watch from $105, Anker Gold Box, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $99 in savings on the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside a pair of notable one-day sales, including this Apple Watch event from $105 and an Anker Gold Box starting at $8. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $99 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt

After seeing the 12.9-inch model go on sale earlier this week, Amazon is now carrying those savings over to the Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Right now, you can score the 512GB model for $999.99, down from its usual $1,099 price tag in order to match the all-time low. The entry-level model is also on sale for $749 with $50 in savings attached.

Arriving as the more compact of the latest iPad Pro lineup, the new 11-inch M1 model powers the entire experience, inlcuding its Liquid Retina display. That’s matched by Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6, alongside staples from iPadOS these days like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and a LIDAR-backed camera array. Get a closer look in our coverage right here.

Apple Watch starts at $105 in Woot’s 1-day sale

While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week’s event, Woot is now kicking off a series of Apple Watch discounts in certified refurbished condition through the end of the day. Starting at $105, you’re looking at previous-generation wearables headlined by the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm at $260 in several styles. Down from its original $429 price tag, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the all-time low. GPS + Cellular offerings are also available at $209 off.

If you’ve been looking to get in on the Apple Watch action but don’t think you’ll be swayed by the latest and greatest announced next week, going with a previous-generation is a notable way to save even more cash. Series 5 still delivers many of the same flagship features compared to newer models, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, as well as all of the usual fitness tracking functionality. Plus, support for watchOS 8 will also be coming once it launches later this fall.

Anker Gold Box does live from $8

The official Anker Amazon store is offering up to 40% off a range of its charging products, cables, and more. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion III 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $24. Regularly $40, this combination charger is now 40% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find.

Combining a 5,000mAh portable power bank with a dual port USB-C wall charger, this provides 18 watts of juice to all of your smartphones, tablets, and more. A fold-up plug is joined by the ability to charge two devices at once.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: