When will Apple release iOS 15 to the public?

Apple took the wraps off iOS 15 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. With September right around the corner, the official release for the latest iPhone software is close and comes with an all-new Safari, Focus mode, Live Text, redesigned Notifications, Background Sounds, and more. Let’s look at answering the question “when does iOS 15 come out?”

Update 9/9: Apple’s iPhone 13 “California streaming” event is officially set for September 14 and that means the official iOS 15 release date is likely narrowed down to two times.

If Apple repeats what it did last year, we’ll get iOS 15 on September 15. However, if Apple returns to the tradition of previous years (potentially after hearing concerns from developers), we could see iOS 15 arrive the week of September 20.

There’s always an outside chance Apple does something different but odds are good one of the two above options will play out.

Background

The yearly major iOS releases normally come out after Apple’s September event. While that hasn’t been publicly announced this year, we can look at the past few years to get a good idea of when that’s likely to happen.

Apple has historically released iOS about a week after its September event in previous years, but it shook things up in 2020 by officially launching iOS 14 just one day after the Time Flies event.

Past iOS release dates:

iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after September 15 event)

iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after September 10 event)

iOS 12: September 17, 2018 (after September 12 event)

iOS 11: September 19, 2017 (after September 12 event)

When does iOS 15 come out?

If Apple sticks with its trend of holding its event in the second full week of September this year and also releases the new software the day after, we could see iOS 15 come out as early as September 15.

However, if Apple either pushes its event to later in the month or doesn’t launch the new OS a day after the event, we could see this year’s major iOS update come out later in September.

It also looks like we’ll see Apple release iOS 14.8 before its September event. And as far as hardware, stay up to date with everything we know about the upcoming iPhones:

Don’t want to wait for iOS 15?

If you don’t want to hang on until September for iOS 15, Apple’s free public beta is quite stable at this point in the testing cycle. Check out our guide on installing the iOS beta here.

However, it’s still best to install it on a secondary device, not your primary iPhone or iPad since there are still performance bugs and other issues that will be fixed in the weeks ahead.

And if you want to check out everything to get excited about, take a look at our comprehensive feature roundup and other hands-on walkthroughs below:

