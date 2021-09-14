Best Apple event day deals: $150 off iPad Pro, Best Buy sale, Anker gear from $13, more

It’s now Apple event day, and all of the best discounts are now live with a notable $150 discount on 2020 iPad Pros. That’s alongside a Best Buy Apple flash sale and collection of Anker iPhone essentials from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 on Apple’s 2020 iPad Pros

B&H is now taking up to $150 off Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros. With both 11- and 12.9-inch models up for the taking, you’ll find prices starting at $769 shipped across the board. A particular highlight falls to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $849. Down from its original $999 price tag, you’re saving the full $150 with today’s offer marking the best price since the clearance events when the new M1 model was announced.

While it might not be that newer iteration, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers much of the same overall experience. There’s a familiar edge-to-edge display with either 11- or 12.9-inches of screen real estate as well as Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support as well as 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best Buy launches Apple event flash sale

A host of notable Apple deals went live to start the week, and now there are even more with its latest keynote event is just hours away. Courtesy of Best Buy, a new 24-hour flash sale has gone live with discounts on everything from Apple gear to smart 4K TVs, connected workout gear, ANC earbuds, and more. Headlining all of the price cuts is Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. While you’d typically pay $349, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the best price of the year at $150 off.

Originally released to go alongside the 2020 iPad Pros, Apple’s Magic Keyboard will also work with the recently-refreshed M1 models. In either case, the accessory brings an improved typing experience to your iPad, centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated to supplying power to your device. There are also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest iPhone essentials sale starts at $13

It’s Apple event day and Anker is now celebrating by rolling out a new selection of discounts headlined by its Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $18 at Amazon. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at only the second notable discount yet, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Covered in soft-touch silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times.

