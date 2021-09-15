Internal document reveals full Apple Watch Series 7 details: weights, connectivity, more

A newly surfaced internal Apple document reveals more details about the Apple Watch Series 7, including weights, connectivity, and internal components. The comparison document which Apple has not shared with customers shows that the watch has a new S7 system in package, but maintains the same CPU and speeds as the S6 chip from the Series 6.

Meet the S7, same as the S6

Last night, developer Stephen Troughton-Smith discovered that the Apple Watch Series 7 has the exact same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6, and this document corroborates that detail. What is different is simply the branding — something Apple isn’t pushing much.

Apple is calling the new SiP in Series 7, the S7 chip. While the CPU remains the same, it’s likely some other small components have in fact changed to accommodate the larger display.

Series 7 weight

Other details like the weight of each model are also included in the documentation. Apple has not revealed this information on apple.com yet.

The aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 weighs 32.0g/38.8g versus last year’s 30.5g/36.4g

The stainless steel watches are significantly heavier, weighing in at 42.3g/51.5g versus last year’s 39.7g/47.1g

The titanium Series 7 models weigh 37.0g/45.1g versus last year’s 34.6g/41.3g

According to the document, the Series 7 has the same speaker as Series 6, still being 50% louder than the Series 3. The Series 7 has the same Bluetooth 5.0 components, the same U1 chip, the same 32GB of storage, and the same international emergency calling functionality.

You can download the document for yourself using the Dropbox link in the tweet shared with us below. Keep in mind that Apple says at the end of the document that all of the specifications are still “subject to change without notice.”

Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t yet have a release date or pre-order date beyond later this fall.

