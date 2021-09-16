Buying the iPhone 13 is now even easier, says Apple, with two changes

If you’re planning on buying the iPhone 13, the process just got easier, says Apple, thanks to two changes.

The company also highlighted some existing features and services designed to facilitate a purchase.

First, said Apple, the newly designed Apple Store makes it even easier to buy.

Starting tomorrow, September 17, customers can pre-order Apple’s innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, and choose from a number of new pickup, payment, and delivery options, as well as great carrier offers directly at Apple Retail. Customers can already order the powerful new iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad. The full iPhone 13 and iPad product lineups will be available in stores and delivered to customers beginning Friday, September 24. With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever.

Second, the online Apple Store and the Apple Store app now allow you to set up your pre-order in advance, so you can quickly complete your order tomorrow.

Apple is making it easier than ever for customers to get ready for pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. From now until tonight at 9 p.m. PDT, customers can get a head start on pre-orders by choosing their iPhone 13 model, selecting how they want to pay, and leaving the product in their shopping bag, so they’re only a click away once pre-orders open.

The company also highlighted its trade-in program.

iPhone holds its value for years, and new trade-in values are better than ever. Customers can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in directly from the Apple Store online or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers […] Apple’s Trade In program is quick and simple. In an Apple Store, customers receive instant credit toward a purchase or an Apple Gift Card to use anytime. For those trading in products from home, Apple will send a prepaid trade-in kit to package the old device.

Apple additionally pointed to its pre-sales and post-sales support, for those needing assistance in choosing the best model for their needs, and getting the most from it afterwards.

Available only at Apple, those looking for help finding the product that best meets their needs are able to receive one-on-one support from Apple Specialists. Online or in-store, Apple matches customers with a dedicated team member to provide a personalized shopping experience and offer help setting up new devices. In addition, SignTime offers on-demand sign language interpreters to customers in-store and online […] After a new product is shipped or purchased in-store, Apple offers free online sessions with experts to cover any question, all with the goal of helping customers get the most from their new devices.

Pre-orders open tomorrow at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT/1 p.m. GDT/2 p.m. central Europe, with delivery from September 24.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: