Poll: Are you buying the iPhone 13? If so, which model?

Pre-orders of the new iPhone 13 start this Friday. With four models, new colors, and more storage options to choose from, are you buying the iPhone 13? If so, which model? Head below to take our poll and read more details about iPhone 13.

After a long cycle of rumors, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro were introduced during the “California Streaming” event. All four models feature a 20% smaller notch, camera upgrades, better battery life, and new colors from which to choose.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

The iPhone 13 starts at $699 for the mini with 128GB of storage, which is double the storage of the base model iPhone 12 last year. Personally, I think that alone already makes this phone a great choice for anyone who wants to keep all their data on the iPhone but without wanting to spend more on a higher model.

It also comes in a new beautiful pink color that will likely be very popular. Alongside pink, you can find the new iPhone in midnight, starlight, blue, and red. The iPhone 13 features a “massive leap in camera design,” according to Apple, with Smart HDR 4, and gathers 47% more light than the previous generation.

The iPhone 13 has better battery life than any other iPhone. The mini model has 1.5 hours more battery than its predecessor and the regular 13 version lasts 2.5 hours longer than the previous model.

With the A15 Bionic processor, it’s faster than any other iPhone or Android phone.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro refines the experience of a Pro iPhone. Alongside a beautiful new sierra blue color, the iPhone 13 Pro is also available in silver, graphite, and gold. For the first time, this iPhone can get up to 1TB of storage, twice as much as last year. The starting price stays the same at $999 for 128GB of storage.

The iPhone 13 Pro models feature more improvements, finally getting ProMotion display technology, which means the screen can go from 10Hz refresh rate up to 120Hz depending on your usage.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature an Ultra-Wide camera with a 92% boost in low light performance. The Wide camera has up to 2.2x improvement in low light performance, while the telephoto camera includes a new 3x optical zoom sensor.

In terms of battery life, Apple promises 1.5 hours more on the 13 Pro than on its predecessor and 2.5 hours on the 13 Pro Max over the 12 Pro Max.

Wrap up

With that in mind, and pre-orders going live this Friday, are you planning to upgrade your phone to a new iPhone 13? If so, which model? Vote in the poll and tell us in the comment section below.

