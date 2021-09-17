Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 now $140 off, all-new iPad mini $459, more

We’re heading into the weekend with all of the best Apple deals, which are headlined by up to $140 in savings on the Apple Watch Series 6. That’s alongside Apple’s new iPad mini 2021 dropping to $459 as a pre-order and the official Leather MagSafe Wallet at $49. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Not sold on Series 7? Save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6

The dust has now settled on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you don’t plan on going with the latest wearable, there are plenty of savings to be had on the now previous-generation iteration. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $140 on a series of Apple Watch Series 6 styles. Down to some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find everything from entry-level 40mm offerings in various styles to GPS + Cellular configurations and more.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait until later this year for Series 7 to ship, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime.

Save on Apple’s new iPad mini 2021 starting at $459

After being announced earlier in the week, the all-new 6th-generation iPad Mini is seeing its very first price cut. Now available for pre-order ahead of launching on Friday, September 24, Walmart is offering the new 2021 iPad mini starting at $459 for the 64GB model in all four colors. Saving you $40 from the going rate, this is the best discount so far.

The latest iteration of iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of cellular connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package.

Score an Amazon low on Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $49 in several styles. Down from the usual $59 price tag, today’s offer amounts to an Amazon all-time low, matching our previous mention from April.

While not the just-announced models with Apple Find My integration, these official MagSafe Leather Wallets sport many of the same features for existing iPhone 12 and upcoming iPhone 13 owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

