Here are all the best iPad trade in values after new iPad mini launch

In case you missed it, the new iPad 9 and iPad mini have arrived, and while the iPad mini is definitely the more exciting of the two (and arguably the most exciting launch of the week), both are great upgrades for most! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for iPads in the wake of the announcement.
Upgrading your iPad can be tough if you don’t know where to start. There are lots of questions: Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with a third party service? Trade it in with Apple? We’ll help demystify the process. For one, you can check out our full trade in guide for the iPad, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.
Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?
If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade in destination.
Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for 9to5Mac readers
For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr (max $30) w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 12/31/21)
For a limited time, get $20 extra through MyPhones Unlimited w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 9/31/21)
iPad Air trade in values
Top iPad Air 3rd Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (256GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $280 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $92 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $150 cash (256GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $97 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $167 cash (256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad Air 2nd Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $280 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $41 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $58 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $50 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $57 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $64 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $79 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $84 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $74 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $71 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $74 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $91 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $97 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $74 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $78 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $92 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $101 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad Air 1st Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $280 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Decluttr: $45.50 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $46 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $50 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $53 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $46.50 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $47 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $50 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $53 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
iPad mini trade in values
Top iPad Mini 5th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $125 cash (256GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $215 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $90 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $103 cash (256GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $114 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $135 cash (256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad Mini 4th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $215 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $47 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $59 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $76 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $63 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $58 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $64 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $72 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $67 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $100 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $105 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $111 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $135 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $101 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $114 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $120 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $143 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad Mini 3rd Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $215 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $31 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $37 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $39 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $53 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $48 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $58 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $64 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $73 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $88 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad Mini 2nd Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $215 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $25 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $29 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $44 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $62 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $5 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $6 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $7 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $8 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $5 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $6 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $7 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $8 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad Mini 1st Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $5 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $215 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
Standard iPad trade in values
Top iPad 8th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $150 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $170 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $235 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $67 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $132 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $165 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $260 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $160 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $207 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $188 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $226 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad 7th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $235 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $55 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $86 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $57 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $98 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad 6th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $235 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $62 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $63 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $67 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $78 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $107 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $125 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $114 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $141 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad 5th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $50 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $50 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $235 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $44 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $66 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $50 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Gazelle: $65 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $101 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $123 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $104 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $125 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
Top iPad 4th Gen trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $10 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $235 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number, good)
- Gazelle: $19 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $26 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $33 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $39 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $5 cash (16GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $6 cash (32GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $7 cash (64GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $8 cash (128GB, WiFi, good)
- Decluttr: $5 cash (16GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $6 cash (32GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $7 cash (64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
- Decluttr: $8 cash (128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
How to prepare your device for trade in?
If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your iPad for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out Apple’s guide on that too.
Trade in other devices like iPhone and Apple Watch?
Don’t forget the other devices you have laying around that can help you pay down the balance on that new phone! Check out our guides for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and even your AirPods to help you pay off your new phone!
- All The Top iPhone Trade-In Values
- All The Top iPad Trade-In Values
- All The Top Apple Watch Trade-In Values
If you have an older device that isn’t an Apple device, you can also check out our rundown of the best trade in values over at 9to5Google — there, you’ll find trade in values for the Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices you might want to sell to help pay for your new iPad.
Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:
- How to Trade in Your iPhone — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your iPad — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your Apple Watch — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your MacBook — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your AirPods — The Ultimate Guide
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.