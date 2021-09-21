Deals: Official Apple MagSafe cases from $20, iPhone 11/Pro/Max $499 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a collection of official Apple iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases on sale from $20. That’s alongside a refurbished iPhone 11 sale at up to $499 off and this Apple Pencil 2 discount at $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple iPhone 12 series cases on sale from $20

Now that the all-new iPhone 13 has dropped, Amazon is clearing out previous-generation iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases. Delivering the second-best prices across much of the lineup, there are also some new all-time lows in the mix, too, starting at $20. Ranging from clear cases and silicone covers to leather offerings and more for your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini, there’s up to 60% in savings to be had across the lineup of MagSafe accessories.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features as well.

Save up to $499 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max

Today only, Woot has launched its latest iPhone sale with a series of certified refurbished unlocked handsets starting at $170. Most notably, we’re seeing new all-time lows across the iPhone 11 series starting at $440. Down from its usual $699 price tag, this is as much as $259 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $20 in order to mark the best price yet. You’ll also be able to score iPhone 11 Pro from $590 alongside iPhone 11 Pro Max from $680, with as much as $499 in savings.

While much of the focus as of late is on upgrading to the newest handset from Apple, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by the iPhone 11 series. Starting with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and going up from there, you’re also looking at other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and two or more cameras around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110

After seeing the new iPad mini go up for pre-order for last week, a fitting discount has arrived on the must-have Apple Pencil 2. Right now at Woot, you can score the accessory for $110. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the third-best price to date that’s the best since the end of August, when it had dropped to $99.

Whether you just pre-ordered the latest iPadOS experience from Apple or are finally ready to take its stylus for a ride, this discount makes Apple Pencil 2 even more of a must-have. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more.

Save $40 on Apple’s new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery

After shipping delays have started to set in, you can still score Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery on sale. Dropping to $459 for the 64GB model in all four colors, you’re saving $40 from the going rate on Amazon while marking the best discount yet.

The latest iteration of the iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of 5G connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package.

