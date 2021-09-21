Fantastical takes advantage of new iOS 15 features in latest update

Like so many other apps, Fantastical was just updated to take advantage of the features arriving with iOS 15. It features new XL widgets, time-sensitive notification support, and more. Plus, Flexibits is promoting everything new with its Cardhop application.

The calendar app implemented some big changes to integrate better with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and the upcoming macOS Monterey.

According to a blog post, Fantastical is now optimized to take full advantage of Time-Sensitive Notifications. Flexibits explains:

“We made sure that Fantastical and Cardhop fully support this [Time-Sensitive Notifications], so that even if you’re trying to shut out the world and escape from notifications for whatever reason, you’ll not have to worry about missing the notifications from Fantastical and Cardhop that you actually want to be alerted to.“

Another feature that is a must-have for users is Privacy-Sensitive Widgets. Since many people enjoy using only the widgets rather than the app itself, they can now hide the data on their widgets until the device is unlocked, which wasn’t possible with iOS 15.

Speaking of iPadOS 15, Fantastical is another app to take advantage of Extra Large Widgets. With a larger calendar widget, it’s possible to clearly see where you are in the current month, and view even more events than usual in the item list to the right.

Finally, Fantastical also supports the Quick Notes feature. After invoking it while using Fantastical or Cardhop, you’ll be able to add a link to the note that takes you right back to the app you were using when you made it.

Quick Notes can also identify when you’re using an app that contains a previously linked note, and then show a prompt to let you open the note.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: