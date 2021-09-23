Deals: Belkin MagSafe charger sale, AirPods Max $79 off, Twelve South HoverBar Duo $70, more

All of today’s best deals can be found down below, with up to 29% off Belkin MagSafe charger sale leading the way. That’s alongside AirPods Max at $79 off and an exclusive Twelve South HoverBar Duo discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Belkin MagSafe chargers now up to 29% off

Belkin is now taking an extra 15% off a selection of its popular chargers. Our top pick is the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charging Stand for $85. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the best price to date at $5 under our previous mention and an all-around rare chance to save on the accessory.

Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

AirPods Max can be yours at $79 off

Woot now offers Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray for $470. Delivering one of the best prices to date, you’re looking at $79 in savings and a notable chance to get in on the hi-fi action for less.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation with an aluminum frame paired with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Score an exclusive discount on Twelve South HoverBar Duo

Twelve South is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its must-have accessories for the new iPad mini. This will drop the price of the Twelve South HoverBar Duo down to $70. Marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, you can now slash the price down from $80 to deliver a match of the all-time low set once before.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo launched earlier in the year to deliver an upgraded iPad experience, and with the latest iPad mini arriving come Friday, today’s discount makes for a perfect chance to score the complimentary accessory. Sporting a premium metal build, the stand arrives with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle. Living up to its name, the HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save $40 on Apple’s new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery

After shipping delays have started to set in, you can still score Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery on sale. Dropping to $459 for the 64GB model in all four colors, you’re saving $40 from the going rate on Amazon while marking the best discount yet.

The latest iteration of the iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of 5G connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package.

