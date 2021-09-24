Friday’s best deals: iPhone 13 + HomePod mini bundles $290 off, M1 iPad Pro $149 off, more

iPhone 13 launch day has arrived and all of the best deals are following suit with $290 bundle discounts on Apple’s latest handsets. That’s alongside a new low on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $149 off and Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger for $26. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 13 and HomePod mini bundles now $290 off

It’s iPhone 13 launch day, and while there are still all of the best offers for those on a carrier right here, Visible Wireless is now getting in on the savings with its own day one promotion. Right now, all four of the new iPhone 13 series handsets are being bundled with a $200 gift card of your choice as well as a HomePod mini. With prices starting at $720 for the unlocked pre-paid handsets, there’s $290 in value thrown in for picking up Apple’s latest. These are the best offers out there for those who aren’t on a carrier and trading in a phone.

The all-new iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s best smartphones yet powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors. Dive into our coverage for a closer look.

Save $149 on Apple’s M112.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon now offers Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $1,150. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $149 off the going rate, $49 under the previous discount, and still one of the first markdowns overall. You can also save on the entry-level 128GB model at $999, $100 off the going rate.

Regardless of which model you go with, you’re looking at Apple’s flagship iPad Pro that rocks a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. While its ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is a big selling point, there’s also 1,600 nits of peak brightness to sweeten the experience. That’s alongside added Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, on top of all the usual features like Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Not to mention the new M1 chip to power it all. Dive into our hands-on review.

Score a new low on Apple’s MagSafe charger at $26

Apple’s all-new iPhone 13 is finally arriving today after its initial unveil last week, and now Woot is celebrating by delivering the best price yet on Apple’s MagSafe Charger. This official accessory is now down to $26. Marked down from $39, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s 33% off the going rate.

If you have an iPhone 13 out for delivery right now, or plan on scoring one in the near future, locking in today’s discount is a must for taking advantage of MagSafe. What was one of the major selling points of the iPhone 12 now carries over to Apple’s latest, delivering 15W of power output alongside a unique design that snaps right onto the back of your handset.

