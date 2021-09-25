Apple @ Work: Are Macs cheaper than PCs in the enterprise? A new study says yes

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kandji, a modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

In a recent Forrester study, research came out about the updated total cost of ownership for Macs running Apple Silicon vs. the competitors on the market. The study finds that organizations could save over $800 over three years compared to a PC. How is this so? Are Macs cheaper in the long run? Let’s look at the report in further detail.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing an enterprise IT network since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

“We’re getting computing power to entry-level positions that is on par with what we used to provide to only our high-end users. So, a lot of extra productivity comes with that.” IT director, retail industry

PCs require more people to manage

In the report, it was noted that when you include data from the M1 Macs, Macs save organizations $635 per Mac when comparing the cost of support and operation. Using technology such as zero-touch deployment and mobile device management, managing Macs in the workplace requires fewer IT employees than those running PCs.

One thing I think deserves to be considered is because employees are generally familiar with iOS, it makes a transition to macOS much smoother. Many of the same apps are available on both platforms.

Macs drive down the cost of power

One of the things that I’ve noticed with Apple Silicon is that more employees can use the stock MacBook Air. With Intel computers, more employees would need to upgrade the RAM or possibly to a MacBook Pro. A $90 upgrade here and there doesn’t sound like much for your personal purchases, but when you’re considering 1000+ computers, every upgrade counts.

The report also cites the lack of operating system license or software maintenance contract for the Mac. Some of the underlying security features eliminate the need for additional endpoint security licenses as well.

One thing that’s helped Mac make headway in the enterprise is the move to SaaS applications that run in a browser. When Apple was struggling in the enterprise, one of the reasons that many organizations didn’t want to use them was that many of their core apps required Windows to run. That’s simply not the case today.

Reduces the risk of data breaches

In the report, a head of corporate IT in the financial services industry said:

“We haven’t had any malware incidents in the three years since we moved to a 100% Mac deployment. We can see the traction and retention benefits, the productivity, and the innovation that Macs enable. But, ultimately, we went with Mac for security, and it’s very strong.”

Macs, while not impenetrable, they offer a lot of protection out of the box thanks to Touch ID, FileVault 2, and Gatekeeper technology. Since this technology is designed with consumer ease of use in mind, it’s easy for employees to enjoy maximum security without impacting productivity.

Wrap up

The report also cites improved employee performance as a key metric. Organizations that use Mac improve their retention rate by 20%, and productivity increases by %5.

Interviewees generally reported increased employee satisfaction, and they said employees who choose Mac are less likely to leave. Additionally, the performance improvements across all tasks in the MacBook Air M1, the extended battery life, and the elimination of a fan make employees more productive and decreases the number of interruptions per day.

Count me in that boat. If I had the option of getting a free PC at work or paying for a Mac out of pocket, I’d choose the Mac. Having my favorite apps helps me get more work done in less time. If we’ve learned anything from this study, it’s that Apple is a serious player in enterprise technology. One thing to remember when considering Mac vs. PCs in the workplace is the resell value. If you replace $999 Macs every three years, you can easily resell them for $350-$500 depending on the shape they’re in when you go to replace them.

