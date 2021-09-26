Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects new MacBook Air with next-generation Apple Silicon to arrive in Q3 2022

The M1 MacBook Air debuted almost a year ago at this point, in fall 2020, to much fanfare and a great critical reception. However, it appears customers will have to wait a while for the next big update.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the new MacBook Air with upgraded Apple Silicon (M2?) is not scheduled to arrive until the third quarter of 2022 or, in other words, it’s still about a year away. Mass production will begin in late Q2 or early Q3.

This is a bit of a delay from Kuo’s previously released timeline of mid 2022. As well as next-gen internals, this new Air is expected to feature a chassis redesign similar to the M1 iMac in style.

Near term, Kuo is also predicting a worsening outlook as far as sales o the current MacBook Air go. Component shortages are the driving factor, in addition to a tailing off of demand for work-from-home machines as the pandemic (hopefully) fades.

Perhaps as soon as next month, Apple will continue the Apple Silicon rollout with the launch of a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with a more powerful ‘M1X’ chip inside.

