Kuo: Mid-2022 MacBook Air to come in multiple colors with similar form factor as upcoming MacBook Pro

Following up after a report from late July, Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with a new analyst note on the next-gen MacBook Air. While many of the details remain the same from Kuo’s previous predictions, the note mentions the 2022 MacBook Air with mini-LED will come in multiple colors with an updated form factor that will match the design of the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We’ve been hearing bits and pieces about the next MacBook Air over the past few months. Today’s note from Kuo doesn’t offer a lot that’s new but it does reveal the prediction that the 2022 MacBook Air will come in a variety of colors with a fresh hardware design.

Kuo says that BOE will become Apple’s new supplier for mini-LED display tech. After first arriving on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple is expected to bring the same to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines that are slated to land soon.

Following the updated MacBook Pro models, Kuo reiterates the new MacBook Air is expected to launch “around mid-2022.”

Along with the expectations of mini-LED and a new Apple Silicon SoC, Kuo says the new Air will feature “several color options” and the “form factor design will be similar to the 3Q21new MacBook Pro.” The color options is something we heard rumored back in early July.

As for the hardware design, that should mean the MacBook Air will include more squared-off edges like the current iPad Pro design. However, it’s unclear for now if that will mean the end of the tapered MacBook Air design or if that could stay along with the squared-off edges.

Kuo also says it’s uncertain if the existing M1 MacBook Air will stick around after the new model is released but pegs total MacBook Air shipments in 2022 to hit 8 million or higher. That’s up from the projection of ~6 million shipments for 2021.

