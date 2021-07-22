Kuo: Apple to announce new MacBook Air with 13-inch Mini-LED display in mid-2022

As rumors about the next-generation of Apple Silicon Macs have been floating around the web, we’ve been able to get a better idea of what Apple is working on for the MacBook lineup. In an investor note from Ming-Chi Kuo seen by 9to5Mac, the reliable analyst says that a new MacBook Air is expected to be introduced in mid-2022 with a 13.3-inch Mini-LED display.

Kuo had already said in another investor note that Apple was working on a new redesigned MacBook Air for 2022, but he wasn’t specific about the schedule. Now Kuo claims that this rumored laptop will be officially introduced sometime in mid-2022, which could indicate an April release just like the 2021 iMac or even at WWDC in June.

The analyst also reiterates his earlier note about the Mini-LED display coming to the next-generation MacBook Air, but this time Kuo said that it will feature a 13.3-inch screen. This suggests that despite the new technology, the display will remain the same size as the current generation. Apple is rumored to adopt a 14-inch display for the new MacBook Pro, but it seems that the company will keep it for its more expensive laptops.

For those unfamiliar, Mini-LED relies on thousands of really small LEDs in the backlight, which results in higher contrast ratios and deeper blacks, similar to OLED.

According to the report, the new MacBook Air will also feature an upgraded Apple Silicon chip. Earlier this month, a leaker revealed that the new MacBook Air will be the first Mac with an M2 chip, while the MacBook Pro to be introduced later this year will come with M1X — an upgraded version of M1 with better graphics.

We expect Apple to release a new MacBook Air around the middle of 2022 with a 13.3-inch mini LED display. If the component shortage continues to improve in 2022, it will benefit from the new MacBook Air and Apple Silicon upgrades.

Rumors also suggest that the MacBook Air will get a major redesign next year, as well as the next-generation MacBook Pro later this year. The MacBook Air lineup, however, is expected to be available in multiple colors.

