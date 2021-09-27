Apple camera VPs offer deep dive into iPhone 13 camera in podcast interview

- Sep. 27th 2021 11:15 am PT

Some of the biggest upgrades this year with the iPhone 13 lineup are the camera advancements thanks to even bigger sensors, lenses, and more. To get all the inside details, videographer Tyler Stalman has interviewed some of Apple’s camera engineers on the latest episode of the Stalman Podcast.

Coming with all-new sensors and lenses, an improved A15 Bionic chip, and new ISP, the iPhone 13 lineup features camera advancements like macro photography/videography, Cinematic mode, Photographic styles, 3x telephoto zoom, better low light performance, and much more.

In the new Stalman Podcast below, Tyler takes an in-depth look at the latest iPhone cameras in a chat with Apple’s worldwide VP of iPhone product marketing, Kaiann Drance, VP of camera software engineering Jon McCormack, and VP of camera hardware engineering, Graham Townsend.

Check out the 30-minute interview below:

