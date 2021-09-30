Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC to developers with security fixes

Following a small “Device Support” update earlier today, Apple has just released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC to developers. According to the release notes, this update brings security fixes to macOS Big Sur users — but details are unknown.

The update comes as a surprise since Apple has not released any beta builds of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 previously. Instead, the company is already delivering a Release Candidate version to developers, which suggests that this update will be released to the public in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the company released macOS Big Sur 11.6 to all users with fixes for two security breaches that had been “actively exploited.” While the build number for macOS 11.6 is 20G165, the build number for macOS 11.6.1 RC is 20G211.

The macOS Big Sur update is now available for developers with a Mac configured to get beta updates. To install version 11.6.1 RC, go to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app.

Did you find anything new or different in today’s release? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: