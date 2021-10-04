Apple to offer $100 rebates on cellular Apple Watch Series 7 purchases

Apple today officially announced that Apple Watch Series 7 orders will begin on Friday, October 8. Alongside that announcement, Apple has also announced that it is offering $100 rebates with cellular Apple Watch purchases with select carriers…

In line with similar promotions offered for iPhone and iPad purchases, Apple says that customers can buy a GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 7 and get a $100 rebate when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. Apple says:

Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.

More details about this promotion are unclear as of right now, but we expect Apple to share more information prior to pre-orders opening on Friday at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. It’s likely that the $100 rebate will be in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, similar to promotions offered for the cellular iPad lineup.

Apple also reminds users that through Apple Trade In, customers can get credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch. Apple has not updated its trade in website to list the latest values for the Apple Watch Series 6, but here are the current prices:

Apple Watch SE – Up to $155

Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $145

Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $100

Apple Watch Series 3 – Up to $70

Apple Watch Series 2 – Up to $25

Learn more about Apple Watch trade-ins in our full guide right here.

