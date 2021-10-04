Apple to offer $100 rebates on cellular Apple Watch Series 7 purchases

- Oct. 4th 2021 6:32 am PT

0

Apple today officially announced that Apple Watch Series 7 orders will begin on Friday, October 8. Alongside that announcement, Apple has also announced that it is offering $100 rebates with cellular Apple Watch purchases with select carriers…

In line with similar promotions offered for iPhone and iPad purchases, Apple says that customers can buy a GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 7 and get a $100 rebate when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. Apple says:

Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. 

More details about this promotion are unclear as of right now, but we expect Apple to share more information prior to pre-orders opening on Friday at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. It’s likely that the $100 rebate will be in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, similar to promotions offered for the cellular iPad lineup.

Apple also reminds users that through Apple Trade In, customers can get credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch. Apple has not updated its trade in website to list the latest values for the Apple Watch Series 6, but here are the current prices:

  • Apple Watch SE – Up to $155
  • Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $145
  • Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $100
  • Apple Watch Series 3 – Up to $70
  • Apple Watch Series 2 – Up to $25

Learn more about Apple Watch trade-ins in our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

dbrand Grip iPhone 13 cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.